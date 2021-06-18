Garamendi votes to repeal 2002 authorization for use of military force against Iraq

2021/06/18 | 21:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WASHINGTON, DC—This week Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA), Chairman of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, voted to pass H.R.256—to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) Against Iraq Resolution of 2002.The legislation passed the U.S.House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 265 to 162 and heads to the U.S.Senate for consideration.

As a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, Garamendi has fought for over a decade in Congress to repeal this broad authority that has been obsolete for nearly two decades.



Garamendi has successfully passed legislation in the U.S.



House of Representatives to appeal broad and outdated AUMFs.

“The United States Congress has the sole Constitutional power to declare war and, therefore, a Constitutional duty to consider, debate, and—if necessary—authorize the use of military force.



We also have the obligation to repeal an AUMF that is no longer justified,” Garamendi said in a speech on the floor of the U.S.



House of Representatives.

“The very title of this AUMF shows how much its use has strayed from its original purpose.



The 2002 Authorization to Use Military Force Against Iraq was designed to address the threat posed by an Iraq run by Saddam Hussein.



Hussein has now been dead for many years,” Garamendi continued.

“We must address this issue.



We have a responsibility to the members of our armed forces, who risk their lives to defend us, and to the American public, whose taxpayer dollars fund these seemingly endless conflicts,” Garamendi continued.

“Since 2009, I have voted consistently to revoke this open-ended authorization, re-assert Congress’ role in this process, and ensure that it upholds its Constitutional duty,” Garamendi continued.

“For too long, we have failed in this responsibility.



Congress must act now to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq,” Garamendi continued.