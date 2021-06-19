Iraq hopes of expansion of mutual relations with Iran: Salih

2021/06/19 | 23:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iranian president-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday and reiterated that his country is very interested in expanding and broadening relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turning to the age-old and longstanding relations between the two countries of Iran and Iraq, he said, “We had good memories of your recent trip to Iraq and we hope to expand and broaden our bilateral relationship.”

In this phone talk, Iraqi President Barham Salih congratulated Ayatollah Raeisi as president-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him evermore success and prosperity in new tenure.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iraqi president referred to the longstanding relations between the two countries of Iran and Iraq and emphasized that amicable ties between the two countries would be further expanded in new term.

Iranian President-Elect Raeisi, for his part, expressed his thanks to Iraqi president for his congratulatory message and expressed hope that relations between the two countries of Iran and Iraq would be expanded in political and economic areas more than before.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Faeq Zidan Chairman of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council in separate messages congratulated victory of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/5239616

TOP PHOTO: Raeisi's meeting with Salih in Baghdad in Feb.



2021