Iraq MoH: 25 deaths, 4,160 new infections of covid-19

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 20 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that 25 new deaths and 4,160 cases of the Covid-19 have been recorded Sunday, bringing total infections since pandemic outbreak throughout the country to 1,284,465.A ministry statement said that the capital, Baghdad, registered the largest number of infections with 1,235, followed by the Basra governorate with 784, then the Sulaymaniyah governorate with 336, and the rest in other governorates.It recorded 25 deaths in 12 governorates, while 3,989 patients from all 18 governorates recovered on Sunday.



The ministry added the number of people who received the vaccine was 770,010.The total number of people who died of the virus reached 16,885 while 1,200,103 persons have recovered.



