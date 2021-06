Source: Rocket Targets Iraq Base Housing U.S. Troops

2021/06/21 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – A rocket on Sunday targeted an Iraqi air base housing American troops, a security source told AFP, the latest in a spate of attacks amid growing anti-U.S.sentiments in the country.The Iraqi forces launched an investigation into a Katyusha rocket that landed inside the Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province.It said that the rocket was fired from an area near the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km northwest of Baghdad.In another incident, a farmer and his son were killed Sunday in a roadside bomb explosion in southern part of Iraqi capital Baghdad.The attack occurred when an improvised explosive device blasted near the farmer’s house in a village, according to a statement by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC).The assault on the Ain Al-Asad base comes 10 days after the United States offered a reward of up to $3 million for information on such attacks against its citizens in Iraq.Almost 30 rocket or bomb attacks have targeted U.S.interests in Iraq – including troops, the embassy or Iraqi supply convoys to foreign forces – since U.S.President Joe Biden took office in January.On June 10, military bases housing American forces came under back-to-back rocket attacks in the north-central Iraqi province of Salahuddin and the vicinity of the Baghdad International Airport.The first attack targeted the facilities housing the American troops in the Iraqi airbase of al-Balad in Salahuddin, Iraqi media outlets reported, citing the Iraqi Security Information Center.Five projectiles were fired towards the targets during the incident, some of which landed near F-16 warplane hangars inside the base.According to the center, “The rockets were fired towards the base from the villages lying around the Tigris River in the neighboring Diyala Province’s al-Khalis District.”An apparent drone attack also targeted the U.S.troops’ base near the Baghdad airport with rockets, setting off sirens throughout the facility, Iraq’s al-Sumariya television said.The channel said an unmanned aerial vehicle that was flying over the facility was destroyed during the incident.Grassroot resentment has been on unprecedented rise across the Arab country.