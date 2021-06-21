Electro Scan Earns 'Top Product of the Year' Award From Environment + Energy Leader for Water Leak Detection Solution

2021/06/21 | 11:20 - Source: Iraq News

Electro Scan's DELTA offers a 100x improvement over legacy acoustic sensors to locate and measure leaks expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.

Severe drought conditions, high energy costs to treat and pump potable drinking water, and water losses of 20-30% by most water utilities demands more accurate leak detection.

The award-winning DELTA combines Electro Scan + Acoustic + CCTV as part of its patented machine-intelligent multi-sensor solution.

Drought conditions in the Western United States now feared to be the worst in nearly 1,200 years.

Chuck Hansen is scheduled to present at the E+E Solutions Summit '21 appearing on both days to discuss WATER & SEWER leak location & quantification.

Breakthrough Technology Overcomes Age-Old Problems of Listening for Water Leaks

We are delighted to help overhaul the antiquated approaches of hearing [Acoustic], seeing [CCTV Cameras], or sniffing [Helium Tracers] for leaks.”

— Chuck Hansen, CEO & Founder, Electro Scan Inc.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc.



announced today that the company received the ‘Top Product of the Year Award’ from the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program for its groundbreaking DELTA pressure pipeline water leak detection product.



The company's innovative DELTA inspection solution uses low-voltage electric current to overcome age-old limitations of acoustic methods that have traditionally relied on hearing underground leaks.Electron Scan's award will be presented at the 6th Annual Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit, July 20 & 21, 2021, where the company will be featured both days presenting its game-changing leak detection solutions for Water [DAY ONE] helping utilities address severe drought conditions and boil water notifications and Wastewater [DAY TWO] replacing less accurate Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to solve persistent flooding & sewer backups, and certify repairs as watertight.Not influenced by water pipe pressures, flow velocities, pipe materials, or ground conditions, Electro Scan’s patented technology locates leaks to within 3/8 of an inch, then measures the size of each leak's opening.



Seen as a major disruptor to legacy leak detection approaches, Electro Scan is the first solution provider to accurately express leaks in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.“This win is an indication that our expert judges consider Electro Scan’s DELTA machine-intelligent leak detection solution a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management,” says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.Electro Scan is a key player in the Energy-Water nexus, where costs for power often rival labor costs to treat and pump potable drinking water to a customer’s tap.According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), leaking pipes lost an estimated US$7.6 billion of treated water in 2019.



And, losses are projected to more than double in the coming decades, reaching over US$16 billion by 2040.As a result, economic, environmental, and energy savings – and overall water conservation – can be substantially improved by adopting accurate and reliable leak detection methods offered by Electro Scan Inc."We are honored to be recognized for excellence in our products & services that best support the critical work by water utilities, consultants, and construction contractors, to deliver essential energy and environmental benefits,” stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.Water utilities have been searching for innovative solutions to overcome the limited success, subjective data, and false-positive results commonly provided by acoustic hydrophones, data loggers, correlators, permanently installed sensors, and listening sticks.Even satellites, drones, and low-altitude flyovers that tout pinpoint leak location capabilities fall short of essential leak location accuracy.While new techniques have focused on desktop analytics based on age, pipe diameter, location, and pipe material, the industry has found little correlation to pipe defects.



In fact, based on Electro Scan data many pipes appear to have leaks at joints and service connections that may have existed since their initial installations."When you see a missing gasket or angular rock in a joint, precisely where Electro Scan has detected and measured a leak missed by acoustics, you know right away that the pipe was not correctly installed or tested," states Hansen.Visual inspection or CCTV cameras, alone, were never an appropriate technology to reliably test or certify pipes as watertight.



Despite heavy lobbying by equipment suppliers and contractors to accept new construction or rehabilitation work."Electro Scan is telling utilities that sometimes the most relevant question to ask is not a pipe's material or diameter, but who the contractor was that installed the pipe," continues Hansen.And, many new technologies simply lack the ability to identify specific leak locations, or are unable to provide potential leakage rates as expressed in Gallons per Minute or Litres per Second.In contrast, data generated by the DELTA's low-voltage conductivity sensor is unambiguous, unbiased, and uncomplicated, allowing field crews and water managers, alike, to readily rank and prioritize capital spending for pipe repairs and rehabilitation."At this time, when water managers are faced with making the most of their available capital dollars, DELTA inspection results provide unmatched data quality and accuracy to 'do more with less' and serve their rate payers most effectively," commented Mike Condran, PE, Electro Scan's Regional Vice President in the Southeast."We're excited to offer such an innovative solution for a wide-variety of applications in potable distribution networks," continued Condran.Self-funded, Electro Scan Inc.



is garnering worldwide attention from private equity firms and strategic investors interested in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) businesses that provide exciting growth trajectories and help address climate change & water shortages.Later this week, Chuck Hansen will be a virtual panelist at CleanStart Meetup: WATER, Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm, where he will discuss how Electro Scan Inc.



can help address California's historic drought.Open to the public at no charge, guests may access the CleanStart Meetup: Water Live-Streamed Event via Zoom."We are delighted to help overhaul the antiquated approaches of hearing [Acoustic], seeing [CCTV Cameras],or sniffing [Helium Tracers] for leaks," stated Hansen.A pioneer in the water industry, Hansen founded and ran one of the largest software companies dedicated to water, sewer, and highway infrastructure management from 1983 to 2007.In a major repudiation of visual-based inspection techniques, Electro Scan’s technology has already had a major impact on the condition assessment of wastewater pipelines, including gravity and pressurized sewer force mains.Presented during a separate session at the E+E Leaders Solutions Summit, Hansen will present several worldwide case studies discussing our leading utilities are using Electro Scan technology to address sewer overflows, backups, flooding, and to certify new & rehabilitated pipes as leak-free.While recent AI applications of have shown CCTV data to be inconsistent and subjective, the additional spotlight on camera-based technology has had the unintended consequence of questioning its overall usefulness for pipe condition assessment.Afterall, visual-based cameras cannot tell whether a crack goes through a pipe wall, cannot tell if a pipe’s joint is properly sealed, cannot tell if a service connection leaks, and cannot tell if lined pipes using trenchless Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) are watertight.A current member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Water Condition Assessment Committee and former Chair, ASTM F36.20, Water and Sewer Inspection and Rehabilitation Committee, Hansen has either used or evaluated over 100 different technologies used for pipe condition assessment, holding fifteen (15) international patents in the area of pipe condition assessment.ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT + ENERGY LEADER AWARDSFor nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management.



Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best.



When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions.



Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.Electro Scan Inc.



is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, location, and quality assurance products and services for the water & wastewater markets.



The company designs, develops, and markets its proprietary equipment, delivering field services and cloud-based applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods.



Follow Electro Scan Inc.



