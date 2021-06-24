King Abdullah of Jordan Holds Talks with Kurdistan's President

2021/06/24 | 20:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- King Abdullah received President of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq- Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday at Al Husseiniya Palace.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Prince Feisal, King Abdullah and President Barzani discussed bilateral ties, expressing keenness to enhance them across various sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.

جلالة الملك عبدالله الثاني يستقبل رئيس إقليم كردستان العراق نيجيرفان بارزاني في قصر الحسينية #الأردنHis Majesty King Abdullah II receives President of Kurdistan Region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani at Al Husseiniya Palace#Jordan pic.twitter.com/kXsUDpPFMt

— RHC (@RHCJO) June 23, 2021

The latest developments in Iraq and the region were also discussed, with His Majesty reiterating Jordan’s support for Iraq and its people.

The King reaffirmed the importance of concerted regional and international efforts in combating terrorism, within a holistic approach, to bolster regional and global security and stability.

The meeting also covered the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting with representatives of the business process outsourcing sector, His Majesty King Abdullah II calls for expanding the sector and notes the job and work from home opportunities it offers in the governorates #Jordan pic.twitter.com/usFRVM0zvz

— RHC (@RHCJO) June 23, 2021

For his part, President Barzani expressed appreciation of Jordan’s continued support, voicing readiness to expand cooperation across all areas of mutual concern.

This article has been adapted from its original source.