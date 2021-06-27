£2m allocated to Baghdad-Kut Road

2021/06/27 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to allocate 3 billlion dinars [$2 million] to the Municipality of Baghdad to expand Street 77 and Street 80, and the Baghdad-Kut, Rustumiya road.The funding will be made from the emergency reserve for the fiscal year 2021.(Source: Govt of Iraq)

