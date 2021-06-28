Iraq, Egypt and Jordan reiterate necessity of reaching political solution to crisis in Syria

2021/06/28 | 06:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- Iraq, Egypt and Jordan reiterated the need to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria in a way that preserves its security, stability and territorial integrity.

In a joint concluding statement by President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Abdullah II King of Jordan, and Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, following a triple summit that brought them together in the capital city of Iraq, Baghdad, they said that they reviewed the efforts of reaching political solutions to the crises in the region, mainly in Syria, according to relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the approved references.

The statement affirmed necessity of realizing a political solution to the crisis in Syria according to the resolution NO.2254 that preserves Syria’s security, stability and territorial integrity and secure the suitable conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

Baraa Ali / Mazen Eyon