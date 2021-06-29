2021/06/29 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a fresh round of talks aimed at strengthening cooperation between the countries.It is the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Iraq since Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990.The leaders agreed on the […]

read more Iraq, Jordan and Egypt agree Energy Projects first appeared on Iraq Business News.