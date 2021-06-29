2021/06/29 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Italy renews its commitment to Iraq's stabilization with a new US$2.4 million contribution The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, represented by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), is supporting the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with an additional EUR 2 million (US$2.4 million) to assist communities affected by the Islamic […]

read more Italy Increases Iraq Funding by $2.4m first appeared on Iraq Business News.