3 injured, 3 power towers destroyed in ISIL attack on Mosul

2021/07/04 | 17:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A security source told Iraqi media today that three Iraqi army forces were wounded in an attack by ISIL elements in the southeast of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province.

ISIL militants attacked a unit of the army in the area between the provinces of Kirkuk and Nineveh, southeast of Mosul, wounding three army forces.

In a separate terrorist attack, again in the south of Mosul, ISIS today targeted and disabled three other power towers on the power transmission line from the east of Mosul to Qayyarah with a bomb blast.

The explosions and the destruction of electricity towers took place near the village of Al-Arabid, south of Mosul.

The Iraqi government announced on Saturday that at least seven people were killed and 11 others were injured in various attacks on the country's electricity grid in different areas.

According to the Iraqi government, at least 61 main lines of the national electricity grid were destroyed in the attacks.

ISIL terrorists have been sabotaging the Iraqi electricity distribution network for months, using it as a tactic to harass the Iraqi people, causing power outages in most of the country over the past few months.

Power transmission towers in remote areas away from the presence of security forces in provinces such as Diyala, Kirkuk and Saladin are often targeted by ISIL terrorists.

