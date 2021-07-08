JESSUP LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION GRIPTAPE TO SUPPORT USA SKATEBOARDING

2021/07/09 | 04:38 - Source: Iraq News

MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup Manufacturing, the official griptape partner of USA Skateboarding (USAS) today announced it is offering a limited-edition graphic griptape 4-pack to commemorate and support USA Skateboarding as it prepares for the debut of skateboarding in the Olympics.



USAS is recognized as the national governing body for skateboarding by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.“We are excited to support USA Skateboarding as a partner and as fans,” said Rob Jessup, President and CEO of the company, founded by his grandfather 65 years ago.



“USAS is an extremely well-run, privately funded organization that has done tremendous work getting Team USA skateboarders prepared and ready to compete despite the global pandemic.”Jessup will donate a percentage of sales from this limited-edition 4-pack which features three designs from acclaimed pop culture and skateboard artist, Andy Jenkins, and the iconic USA Skateboarding logo.“We were thrilled to have Jessup jump in to support USA Skateboarding in the midst of last year’s deep uncertainty surrounding the Olympic Games,” said Josh Friedberg, Chief Executive Officer for USAS.



“It’s great to have an American-made griptape company who shares our values and we’re really excited to have them as a long-term partner.”Jessup currently sponsors a global team of nearly 100 individual competitive skaters.



“We’ve always proudly supported skaters, skate shops, and skate parks, said George Sloan, Vice President of Marketing at Jessup.



“Our partnership with USAS is the perfect platform to expand on our position in the industry.”Jessup currently sponsors a global team of competitive and amateur skaters, five of which will be representing their country in the Olympics.



These include Team USA’s Heimana Reynolds, the gold-medal favorite in Men’s Park, and Mariah Duran, a medal favorite in Women’s Street.Production of the 4-packs is limited to 500.



Persons interested in purchasing the 4-pack can do so by visiting Jessup’s website, www.jessupmfg.com, or any authorized Jessup retailer.

