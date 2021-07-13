Turkish military continues attacks in northern Iraq

2021/07/13 | 01:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad Al-Yom or Baghdad Today said on Monday that Turkish military fighter jets and drones staged new attacks on northern Iraq.

According to security sources in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Turkish fighter jets bombed some areas in Duhok province in Derlik and Shiladzi regions.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced in a statement that 4 PKK members were killed in airstrikes yesterday.

It is worth mentioning that the Turkish military started a new round of ground and air operations against the PKK in the border areas of Iraq on April 23 this year.

Every now and then, Turkish warplanes bomb areas in northern Iraq in pursuit of PKK elements, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization.

The Turkish bombardments have forced many residents in those areas to flee their homes for safer places.

