Several U.S. Convoys Hit Across Iraq

2021/07/13 | 07:52 - Source: Iraq News



Iraqi news outlets said the attacks targeted the convoys in the city of Babylon in central Iraq, and the cities of Basra and al-Diwaniyah in the country’s south.



The first attack has so far not been claimed by any group or individual.



