Several U.S. Convoys Hit Across Iraq

2021/07/13 | 07:52 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (Press TV) – Iraqi resistance groups have struck logistical convoys headed for the United States’ occupation forces in a number of locations throughout the Arab country.
Iraqi news outlets said the attacks targeted the convoys in the city of Babylon in central Iraq, and the cities of Basra and al-Diwaniyah in the country’s south.
The first attack has so far not been claimed by any group or individual.
However, Saraya Awlia al-Dam, a subdivision of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi umbrella anti-terror force, has claimed the Basra strike.
Iraqi news outlets said the attacks targeted the convoys in the city of Babylon in central Iraq, and the cities of Basra and al-Diwaniyah in the country’s south.
The first attack has so far not been claimed by any group or individual.
However, Saraya Awlia al-Dam, a subdivision of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi umbrella anti-terror force, has claimed the Basra strike.