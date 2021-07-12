TAMMY DAHLSTROM Recurs as Farmer-turned-Frontierswoman on TBS Comedy Series ‘MIRACLE WORKERS: OREGON TRAIL’

2021/07/13 | 11:54 - Source: Iraq News

Tammy Dahlstrom recurs on Season 3 of TBS comedy series 'Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail'

Tammy Dahlstrom (L) and Geraldine Viswanathan (R) hit the trail on TBS comedy 'Miracle Workers Oregon Trail'; premiering July 13, 2021 (photo courtesy: TBS/WarnerMedia)

Tammy Dahlstrom (left) recurs as Martha on Season 3 of TBS comedy 'Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail'; premiering July 13, 2021 (photo courtesy: TBS/WarnerMedia)

Hitting the Trail as 'Martha' alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi; Premieres on July 13, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Tammy Dahlstrom (Silicon Valley) hits the Old West trail recurring all season alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi as the bonnet wearing farmer-turned-frontierswoman ‘Martha’ on the TBS anthology comedy series, MIRACLE WORKERS: OREGON TRAIL, premiering on July 13th.Set in the 1840s, MIRACLE WORKERS: OREGON TRAIL follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail, in a comedic adventure across an American landscape which — like today — is fraught with both peril and promise.Martha (Dahlstrom) is a strong, wholesome and likable farmer, who is dismayed to learn that their crop is even worse than last years -- which was meager, to say the least.



She's all in to join the journey on the Oregon Trail with her family, but she may not yet realize the adventures, or misadventures that lie in store.Dahlstrom also heads West opposite series stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass.



The new season comes from co-showrunners / executive producers Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick, who take the reins from show creator Simon Rich, with Radcliffe and Buscemi also executive producing.Dahlstrom was excited to join this show, adding “Where else could I wear a bonnet all day, sit by a campfire under the stars all night, and worry that I might die of dysentery, starvation or a disgruntled bandit at any moment.



Seriously, Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick are genius with what they’ve pulled off this season.



Not to mention, this was the kindest group I’ve ever worked with, starting at the top with Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.



Don’t tell anyone, but they’re really nice guys who just happen to be incredibly talented.”Audiences will recognize Dahlstrom from her recurring role as ‘Gloria,’ the steadfast assistant to Stephen Tobolowsky on HBO’s critically-acclaimed quirky tech comedy series, Silicon Valley, from creator Mike Judge and executive producer Alec Berg.



Dahlstrom has appeared on numerous hit television series, including The Middle, Life in Pieces, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, Just Add Magic, Lucifer, Togetherness, Baby Daddy, Just Add Magic, Monk and more.



Her film credits include John Asher’s inspiring autism indie drama, A Boy Called Po, and Dave Barry’s relationship comedy Complete Guide to Guys.Tammy Dahlstrom is represented by Craig Holzberg at Avalon Artists Group and manager Larry Hummel at Hummel Entertainment.Follow TAMMY DAHLSTROM on Instagram: @TammyDahlstromTwitter: @TamyDahlstrom

Ann WilliamsSpotlight PR Company+1 310-867-1952info@spotlightprcompany.com

You just read:

News Provided By

July 12, 2021, 17:42 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?