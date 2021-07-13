Craig Hogan Joins Supreme Auctions As Vice President Of Global Business Development

2021/07/13 | 19:54 - Source: Iraq News

Craig Hogan

Craig Hogan has joined America’s foremost luxury real estate auction firm Supreme Auctions as Vice President of Global Business Development

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Auctions, the company that launched the luxury real estate auction industry and the Architects of the Industry™, today announced that Craig Hogan has joined the firm as Vice President of Global Business Development.



In his new role, Hogan will liaise with high-end real estate brokerages and luxury real estate agents worldwide, educating them on the benefits and advantages of partnering with Supreme Auctions’ Accelerated Marketing program.



He will also be heading up the expansion of the firm’s presence internationally and contributing to the company’s overall marketing and business strategies.Hogan joins Supreme Auctions with 25 years of luxury real estate sales experience.



Previously, he served as vice president of luxury for Coldwell Banker® Real Estate, where he led one of the industry’s largest global networks of luxury real estate agents across 3,000 offices in over 45 countries and territories.



In 2017, Hogan was a driving force behind the launch of the brand’s successful Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program, which encompasses a best-in-class marketing platform and one of the most rigorous luxury specialist certification programs in the world.“Craig is very well known in the luxury real estate industry,” said Maverick Commins, CEO/chairman of Supreme Auctions.



“He not only has a history of leadership in the rarified world of luxury real estate, but he also has a relationship history with top real estate professionals and brokers all over the world.



The strength and quality of his connections will enable Supreme Auctions to increase our footprint in the global luxury auction real estate arena.



We are beyond thrilled that he has joined our firm.”Supreme Auctions offers a highly personalized, boutique-style experience for property sellers.



With Hogan’s leadership in business development, the company will increase the number of clients they can serve without losing the integrity of the firm’s personalized, white-glove service and 100% successful close rate within 45 days or less.A natural showman and storyteller, Hogan is frequently asked to speak on national real estate panels and forums as an expert.



Among his accolades, he was a 2020 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker award winner and named to Crain’s Chicago Business list of Notable LGBTQ Executives in 2018.



He has been a licensed real estate professional since 1996.“I am excited to join Supreme Auctions and grow its global presence,” said Hogan.



“I have been working with Supreme Auctions for the last several years, and it truly offers its clients the highest levels of service.



Coming from the traditional world of real estate, I can also offer a unique perspective and help luxury agents understand the value of electing to sell a home by a luxury auction.



The world’s finest art, antiquities, classic automobiles, yachts and planes are sold at auction, so why not a luxury home?”About Supreme AuctionsSupreme Auctions is America’s foremost luxury real estate auction firm.



Founded in 2007 by Maverick Commins and Jennie Heal, the company was the first luxury property auction firm to design a program to work alongside and in partnership with luxury real estate professionals.



The firm has worked with Sotheby’s, Christie’s, RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Berkshire Hathaway, COMPASS, Keller Williams, Century 21 and numerous other independent franchises across the country that serve the high-end property community.



The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide an optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing concierge services, technology and marketing resources that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry today.



For more information, visit supremeauctions.com

Jennie HealSupreme Auctions+1 866-929-2243info@supremeauctions.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

July 13, 2021, 13:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release