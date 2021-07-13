RT reporter in Baghdad detained by Iraqi security forces

2021/07/13 | 23:38 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A journalist working for RT has been detained in Baghdad, the network's Arabic channel has reported.Press freedom advocates have argued he was unjustly arrested by Iraqi authorities and have called for his release.

UPDATE: The journalist was released later on Tuesday, according to RT Arabic representatives.

The correspondent, identified as Ashraf Al-Azzawi, was taken to an unknown location by Iraqi security forces under the pretext that his work permit had expired.

The Iraqi authorities also reportedly closed an office used by journalists in Baghdad and confiscated their equipment.

Al-Azzawi has been an RT correspondent in Iraq since 2008.



He has covered military operations in Mosul, Tikrit, Fallujah, and Ramadi, and other operations that have occurred in Iraq over the past decade.



In 2015, he came under mortar fire from terrorists while covering events in Ramadi.

The journalist has interviewed numerous Iraqi dignitaries, including former Vice President Ayad Allawi and former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.



The veteran reporter previously received an honorary citation from the Iraqi Ministry of Defence.

Iraqi human rights organizations announced their solidarity with Al-Azzawi and have demanded his immediate release, RT Arabic has reported.

Ziad Al-Ajili, the head of the Journalistic Freedoms Observatory in Iraq, said in a statement that the reporter's arrest was unjustified and that the authorities should not be allowed to treat members of the media in such a manner.

(RT.com)