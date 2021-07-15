Intelligence min. pays tribute to Lt. Gen. Soleimani in Iraq

2021/07/15 | 00:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Leading a delegation, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi paid tribute to Lt.Gen.Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the place of their martyrdom in Baghdad Airport.

The Iranian minister is to meet and hold talks with senior Iraqi officials including Iraqi President Barham Salih and Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

