WH Cornerstone Investments Announces Publication of a New Book by Bill Harris, CFP®, RMA®

DUXBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WH Cornerstone Investments is excited to announce the publication of ‘Inheriting Your Spouse’s IRA: The Widow’s Guide to Keeping More of Her Assets’ a new book written by co-founder Bill Harris, CFP®, RMA®.

An IRA is one of the most common assets a couple will have in their portfolio and inheriting a deceased spouse’s IRA touches almost everyone’s lives either directly or indirectly through parents, family and friends.



Yet until this book, very little attention has been given to the surviving spouse’s inherited IRA.



Bill Harris, CFP®, RMA® provides a comprehensive planning guide for navigating the estate tax and legal maze associated with the IRA universe which also includes the new tax rules and limitations brought about by the recent SECURE Act.

As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER Practitioner and Retirement Management Advisor, Bill’s knowledge and experience optimizes his widowed clients’ financial resources.



His expertise of over 30 years focuses on helping widows obtain financial peace of mind, rise up, and navigate their path forward.

‘After years of seeing and hearing stories from clients and prospects of inaccurate information regarding inherited IRAs shared by uninformed or under informed advisors, I felt compelled to share this knowledge,' explained Harris.



'IRA’s are often a couples largest asset and ensuring that it is inherited properly is vital because these decisions are irrevocable.’

Widows face tax hurdles that can cause financial harm on their inheritances, including the widows’ tax, the Social Security ‘tax torpedo’, the surtax on net investment income, IRMAA, Medicare Part B (medical insurance), and Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage) surcharges.



Important decisions on how to handle an inherited IRA can be irrevocable and costly if not properly advised.



This book is a roadmap packed full of real-life examples to educate and support a surviving spouse.

About WH Cornerstone InvestmentsWH Cornerstone Investments is a wealth management firm based in Duxbury, MA.



With four decades of experience, co-founders Bill Harris, CFP®, RMA® and Paula Harris have seen that life throws many curveballs.



This is why at WH Cornerstone they are passionate about empowering mid-life widows to get back on their feet, rise up, and navigate their path forward.

