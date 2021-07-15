Iraq stresses need to strengthen cooperation with Iran

2021/07/15 | 10:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- During the meeting that was held in Baghdad on Wednesday, Alavi expressed his condolences to al-Halbousi and the Iraqi people over the fire at Imam Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar province.

The Iranian Minister of Intelligence stressed Tehran's support for Baghdad in all fields and the continuation of cooperation between the two countries.

Bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the interests of the people of the two countries and a number of other issues of common interest were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

Al-Halbousi also stressed the importance of supporting Iraq in order to maintain its security and stability, which plays a significant role in stabilizing the region.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Minister of Intelligence met with Iraqi President Barham Salih to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

In the meeting, Salih and Alavi discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries and its importance for the two friendly nations, as well as the development of these relations in all fields in line with mutual interests.

