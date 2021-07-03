Syria, Iraq to get just sharing of water from Tigris and Euphrates rivers

2021/07/16 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Damascus, SANA- Prime Minster, Hussien Arnous, discussed on Thursday with Iraqi Minister of Water Resource, Mehdi Rashid al-Hamdani and an accompanying delegation coordination between the two countries in domains of water and water resources and unifying stances at international forums to preserve their water rights from Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Arnous affirmed the importance of enhancing joint work and raising coordination levels to obtain rights of the two countries in water of Tigris and Euphrates rivers and to get fair sharing between the country of the riverhead and that of the river mouth in accordance with international laws and agreements signed in this domain.

He called for joint coordination in order to achieve the water security in the two countries.

For his part, minister al-Hamdani stressed the need to unify stances regarding the issue of water, saying that the unconcern of the country of the riverhead in the needs of Syria and Iraq in Euphrates and Tigris is unacceptable.

The two sides affirmed the need for joint action at international forums to force the Turkish side to abide by the international laws related to sharing river waters among the countries.

Hybah/ Nisreen/ Mazen