OneStream Networks Launches Cloud Voice Hub

ROCHESTER, NY, US, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Networks today launched Cloud Voice Hub, the industry’s first global cloud-based SIP PSTN and multi-platform integration network.



Cloud Voice Hub unleashes the full capabilities of enterprise cloud collaboration, unified communications, and contact centers with certified, cloud-based SIP PSTN voice service and on-net call routing integration across platforms in over 200 countries.OneStream Networks today launched Cloud Voice Hub, the industry’s first global cloud-based SIP PSTN and multi-platform integration network.



Cloud Voice Hub unleashes the full capabilities of enterprise cloud collaboration, unified communications, and contact centers with certified, cloud-based SIP PSTN voice service and on-net call routing integration across platforms in over 200 countries.Cloud Voice Hub is the evolution of OneStream’s award-winning global SIP trunking services portfolio.



The service combines global cloud PSTN, local phone numbers, on-net calling, Toll Free and emergency services with certified, secure cloud SIP connectivity to all major cloud collaboration, unified communications and contact center providers including Cisco, Microsoft, Genesys, Avaya, Zoom and NICE InContact.In the past year, companies have rapidly deployed multiple collaboration and UC tools to preserve employee productivity and enable remote workers and distributed workforces.



The fallout is that companies are now managing multiple, disparate cloud platforms, connected to multiple PSTN providers, utilizing a mix of cloud and premise-based hardware and that have no integration between platforms to support quality customer service goals.



The challenge is how to integrate these platforms, migrate systems, enable global PSTN, simplify management and reduce overall costs.Cloud Voice Hub from OneStream is purpose-built to solve this challenge.



With certified and pre-integrated SIP trunking and cloud-based global multi-platform on-net calling capability in over 200 countries, Cloud Voice Hub provides the PSTN and cloud-based call routing backbone necessary to support current end-user voice needs and accommodate future migration plans regardless of platform.“OneStream continues to invest in enhancing its award-winning global SIP voice network,” said Brian Skidmore, Chief Marketing Officer, OneStream Networks.



“Our engineering and development teams have worked closely with providers like Cisco, Microsoft and Genesys to ensure that our global cloud SIP PSTN and call routing services are successfully certified and supported.



The result has been a tremendous joint effort between companies where their world-class collaboration tools combine with our world-class SIP PSTN services to provide a complete communications solution to meet the most challenging customer requirements.



Cloud Voice Hub puts customers in control of their cloud communications and provides our valued VAR, Distributor and Agent partners with a highly-differentiated solution to support their enterprise customer base.”About OneStream NetworksOneStream Networks is a premier global cloud communications provider purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP PSTN, unified communications, contact center services, data networking, and security services.



Global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs, multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options deliver an unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based voice, UC, data, and security.



Services are available in over 200 countries.

