Zain Hit by Iraqi Dinar Devaluation

2021/07/17 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Zain Iraq's H1 2021 revenue reached USD 376 million, and EBITDA amounted to USD 145 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 39%.
Net profit reached USD 24 million for the period.
The operator's customer base increased by 7% to reach 16.1 million customers maintaining its market leading position.
It should be noted […]
