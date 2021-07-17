Zain Hit by Iraqi Dinar Devaluation

2021/07/17 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Zain Iraq's H1 2021 revenue reached USD 376 million, and EBITDA amounted to USD 145 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 39%.Net profit reached USD 24 million for the period.The operator's customer base increased by 7% to reach 16.1 million customers maintaining its market leading position.It should be noted […]

