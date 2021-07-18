Strong Quakes Strike Iran's Fars Province, Iraq's Basra

2021/07/18 | 20:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Iran's southern Fars province on Sunday, the country's state television reported.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the quake at 5.4 on the Richter scale.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, 21 kilometers north of Bushehr, home to the country’s only nuclear power plant.



There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Later in the day, a 5.6-magnitude quake was recorded in Iraq's Basra, the country's news agency said.