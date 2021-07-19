Dana Gas Expansion Plans

2021/07/19 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Dana Gas PJSC announced that its H1 2021 collections from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), and Egypt have increased 106% year-on-year to $185 million (AED 678m), the highest level in more than five years.Dana Gas, which owns a 35% stake in Pearl Petroleum, saw its share of collections from sales […]

