2021/07/19 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq and Jordan have reportedly signed an agreement to implement the electrical interconnector between the two countries.The Iraqi and Jordanian Ministers of Electricity met to discuss the details of the project on Thursday.(Source: Shafaq, Basnews)

read more Iraq, Jordan sign Agreement on Electrical Interconnector first appeared on Iraq Business News.