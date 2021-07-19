Iraq: Baghdad roadside bomb kills 10 people

2021/07/19 | 21:50 - Source: Iraq News

Two Iraqi security officials said a roadside bomb attack on Monday targeted at the outskirts of Baghdad, killing at least 10 people and injuring at least 20 others.

Officials said the attack occurred in a busy market in Sadr City.



They requested anonymity as required.



It happened the day before the Eid al-Adha holiday, when the market was crowded with shoppers.

“Terrorist attack using locally made improvised explosive devices [improvised explosive device] The Iraqi Ministry of the Interior said in a statement that in the Woheilat market in Sadr City, east of Baghdad, several victims were killed and others were injured.

Among the dead were women and children, and some shops were burned down by the explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the armed group ISIL (ISIS) had previously claimed that similar attacks had occurred in the area.

This is the third time this year that a bomb has hit a market in a densely populated area.



In April, a car bomb attack occurred in Sadr City, killing at least four people.



The explosion was caused by an explosive device on a car parked in the market.

According to a statement from the Iraqi military, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrested the commander of the Federal Police Corps in charge of the market area.



It also stated that an investigation has been launched.

