Seven Power Plants For Oil Refineries In Iraq

2021/07/21 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC) and Kunz have been selected to contract and design seven power plants (14 gensets) for several oil refineries in Iraq.The generated power contributes to the start and back-up process of these refineries and is independently generated by two gensets on each site.The complete gensets were […]

