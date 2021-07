2021/07/25 | 09:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- U.S. to Announce Troop Drawdown From Iraq Shafaq News / Iraq’s prime minister is heading to Washington this weekend to demand that President Biden withdraw all U.S. combat troops from Iraq, announcing to Iraqi media that the visit would “put an end to th - This title does not contain text at the moment it was published here.you can find the all text in Shafaq News site.