2021/07/26 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Baghdad-based Nasrin Alyaman Company has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the rehabilitation of Al Maliha water treatment plants (500 m3/hr), in Al Asry neighbourhood, Baiji district, Salah al Din.
The contract is valued at $148,840.
(Source: UNGM)
Baghdad-based Nasrin Alyaman Company has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the rehabilitation of Al Maliha water treatment plants (500 m3/hr), in Al Asry neighbourhood, Baiji district, Salah al Din.
The contract is valued at $148,840.
(Source: UNGM)
read more Contract Awarded for Water Treatment Plants in Baiji first appeared on Iraq Business News.