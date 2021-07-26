Contract Awarded for Water Treatment Plants in Baiji

2021/07/26 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Baghdad-based Nasrin Alyaman Company has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the rehabilitation of Al Maliha water treatment plants (500 m3/hr), in Al Asry neighbourhood, Baiji district, Salah al Din.The contract is valued at $148,840.(Source: UNGM)

