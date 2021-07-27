Iraq Confirms Oil Exports for June Exceeded $6bn

2021/07/27 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for June of 86,765,589 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.892 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly down from the 2.899 million bpd exported in May.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 83,690,352 barrels, […]

