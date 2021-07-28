2021/07/28 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.According to a report from Reuters, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has told the press in Washington DC that he wants another American company to replace ExxonMobil when it exits the West Qurna 1 oilfield.Meanwhile, S&P Global Platts reports that Exxon filed an arbitration case against the state-owned Basra Oil […]

