2021/07/28 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.UK-based global controls technology company Proserv Controls has secured a significant contract to manufacture and deliver 22 wellhead control panels (WHCP) to the Basra Oil Company (BOC) for use on the Majnoon Oil Field in southern Iraq.The deal has been arranged through KBR, the Houston based engineering, procurement and construction management […]

read more UK's Proserv Wins Contract at Majnoon Oilfield first appeared on Iraq Business News.