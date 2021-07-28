The Cheese Tour is Back: 2-Day Adventure in Washington County, NY

2021/07/28 | 17:48 - Source: Iraq News

The Cheese Tour - Washington County, NY

Pawlet Cheese from Consider Bardwell Farm

Slyboro Ciderhouse - The Cheese Tour, Washington County, NY

FREE Self-Guided Tour with Cheese and Beverage Tastings September 11 - 12, 2021

All of us who are part of The Cheese Tour cannot wait to see old friends and new faces, and share our passion, all while providing a better understanding of our craft with our customers.”

— Angela Miller, President, Washington County Cheese Guild

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Washington County Cheese Tour with Wine, Beer & Cider- also known as The Cheese Tour - is back after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.



Always held the first weekend after Labor Day, this year’s outdoor, self-guided tour will take place Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 10 am to 4 pm.Adventurers gather their friends and family to travel the twists and turns of Washington County’s country roads to visit four cheesemakers, a farm winery, a craft farmstead brewery, and a farm cidery during the weekend event.



While there is no admission fee for The Cheese Tour, free product samples may be limited based on turnout, but a full range of products will be available at each tour location.Participants of The Cheese Tour include The Argyle Cheese Farmer at their new location in Fort Edward, Consider Bardwell Farm in Pawlet, VT, Dancing Ewe Farm in Granville, Moxie Ridge Farm & Creamery in Argyle, R.S.



Taylor & Son Brewery in West Hebron, and Victory View Vineyard in North Easton.New to this year’s tour is Slyboro Ciderhouse located in Granville at the site of Hick’s Orchard.



Slyboro's owner, Dan Wilson, is a long-time Washington County leader in agritourism.“All of us who are part of The Cheese Tour cannot wait to welcome guests back to our farms,” notes Angela Miller, President of the Washington County Cheese Guild - which organizes the event - and co-owner of Consider Bardwell Farm.



“We’re excited to see old friends and new faces, and share our passion, all while providing a better understanding of our craft with our customers,” states Miller.###About The Cheese TourFounded in 2005, The Cheese Tour was created by a small group of Washington County cheesemakers to address the challenge of bringing more people to their farms and forging a better understanding between customers and the foods they love, as well as a way to support these seasonal farms.



These founding cheesemakers would later create the nonprofit Washington County Cheese Guild whose main focus is to put on the annual, two-day event which has grown to include an estate winery, a farmstead brewery, and a cidery.



Attendance at any one farm over the two days can range from 1500 - 2500 people.



For more information visit https://thecheesetour.com/.

Susan WheatonSWG Consulting+1 508-939-0135wheaton@swgconsulting.net

July 28, 2021, 11:15 GMT

