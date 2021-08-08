Iraqi Airways launches new Baghdad-Abu Dhabi flights

2021/08/08 | 14:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Airways yesterday (August 7) began operations to the UAE capital Abu Dhabi from its hub in Baghdad using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.The flight landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 5pm local time.

The Iraqi national airline, founded in 1945 and one of the oldest airlines in the Middle East, will start by operating one flight per week and will increase the number flights to two per week - on Saturdays and Tuesdays, upon travel demand.

Abu Dhabi Airports Chief Commercial Officer Francois Bourienne said: “The introduction of the new flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Baghdad will support the Iraqi community in the UAE, facilitating a smoother travel experience for them.

"We consistently expand our network, meeting the travel requirements of all who live in the UAE as well as international tourists looking to visit our leading destinations,” Bourienne added.

Iraqi Airways CEO Captain Kifah Jabar said: “We believe that connecting the two capitals will strengthen the relations between our countries, delivering greater co-operation to enable successful operations in this sector.”

Outbound flights will depart from Abu Dhabi on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 6pm and land in Baghdad at 7.15 pm, while on return, the flights will take off from Baghdad on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 1.45pm and land in Abu Dhabi at 5pm.-TradeArabia News Service