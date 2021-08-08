IRGC chief hails PMU role in victory of Iraqis over ISIL

2021/08/08 | 15:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in his meeting with the Head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force (Hashd al-Shaabi) Falih al-Fayyadh in Tehran and reiterated that Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces played a leading role in defeating ISIL terrorists in Iraq and also provision of security and stability in this country.

He then pointed to the decline of the United States in the international arena and said that a major part of this decline has happened in Iraq, so that the Resistance that took place in Iran undermined the Americans in the international arenas.

IRGC chief described the unity and amity of PMU forces with Iraqi people as the key factor behind success of Resistance Movement and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Iraq.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami pointed to the bravery of anti-terror commanders of the Resistance Front Martyr Lt.



Gen.



Qassem Soleimani, former IRGC Quds Force Commander, and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and said that their bravery proved that Iraq is a land that people are ready to sacrifice their soul and body for Karbala, Najaf, Kadhimiya and Samarra.

Commander of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, for his part, pointed to the key role of Iran’s IRGC in confronting enemies and said that Iraq’s PMU takes pride in IRGC pattern with the characteristics of the Islamic Revolution and “we will never forget the day when American media showed the roadmap of Iraq burning after the arrival of ISIL.”

