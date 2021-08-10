Iraqi Airways starts Baghdad-Abu Dhabi Route

2021/08/10 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Airways has started flights between Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).Initially flying on Saturdays, the company plans to also add a Tuesday flight, using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.(Source: Zawya)

