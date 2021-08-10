Iraqi Airways starts Baghdad-Abu Dhabi Route


Iraqi Airways starts Baghdad-Abu Dhabi Route
2021/08/10 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraqi Airways has started flights between Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

Initially flying on Saturdays, the company plans to also add a Tuesday flight, using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

(Source: Zawya)

read more Iraqi Airways starts Baghdad-Abu Dhabi Route first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links