Iraqi FM assures new visa facilitation policy for Pak pilgrims

2021/08/12 | 06:28 - Source: Iraq News

ISLAMABAD: Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein on Wednesday assured Pakistan of introducing a new visa policy for Pakistani pilgrims aimed at facilitating their visits to the holy sites in Iraq.

In a joint press stakeout here along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the visiting Iraqi foreign minister said every possible facilitation would be extended to Pakistanis visiting holy places in Karbala and Najaf.

The two foreign ministers, who earlier led delegation-level talks, focused on bilateral and regional consultations on trade, energy, religious tourism, defence cooperation, human resource, employment and consular matters.

Dr Fuad Hussein said he would discuss with the Iraqi interior minister to ‘make it easier for Pakistani pilgrims to visit Iraq’, adding that promoting people-to-people level contacts was in the interest of both countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi mentioned that the issue of smooth issuance of visas for Pakistani pilgrims to Iraq, especially during Muharram, was taken up.



On the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, a pilgrims management policy was under consideration.



Also, plans are underway to set up a Pakistan House at Karbala and a medical centre to facilitate the pilgrims.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr Fuad Hussein arrived here on a two-day official visit on Wednesday.



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received his Iraqi counterpart on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The two sides will review close cooperation in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



The Iraqi foreign minister will also call on the Pakistani leadership and have meetings with the other dignitaries.

The Foreign Office in a statement said Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed close fraternal ties, founded on strong affinities of faith and culture.



“Pakistan accords high importance to these relations and is resolved to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation in diverse fields.



The relationship is reinforced by similarity of views on a range of regional and global issues,” the statement added.