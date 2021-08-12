Q&A: Kurdistan Region VP Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa

2021/08/12 | 17:46 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL - Vice President of the Kurdistan Regional of Iraq (KRI) Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa – a longtime Peshmerga commander and senior member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party – is a central player in several key political and security issues.

Remnants of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) group have increased their attacks across much of northern Iraq, including attacking electricity infrastructure and setting up fake checkpoints in territory under control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Meanwhile, the PUK’s leadership structure is undergoing a seismic shift, complete with threats of violence and arrest in a power struggle that, which has increased tension in the portion of Iraqi Kurdistan under the party's control.

Sheikh Jaafar, as he is known, is the former Minister of Peshmerga and commander of the PUK’s so called 70 Forces, which includes several brigades and special battalions of PUK-controlled Peshmerga.



Until 2018 he was a member of the PUK politburo.

He has been KRI vice president since 2019 and is still focused on the military mission, meeting frequently with senior commanders in the U.S.-led international coalition supporting the fight against the remnants of the IS group.

Despite a recent agreement between federal Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and U.S.



President Joe Biden over the withdrawal of U.S.



combat troops from Iraq, the Sheikh Jaafar is calling for continued international support as "an absolute necessity." Longstanding territorial disputes between federal and KRG forces have meant there are gaps that the IS group can exploit, despite the recent formation of joint coordination centers.



He's calling for the al-Hashid al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) to be replaced by the Iraqi Army in the disputed areas.

Closer to home, Sheikh Jaafar said that impropriety by some local powerbrokers has negatively impacted the investment climate in Sulaimaniya.

He spoke with Iraq Oil Report this week in his office at the Kurdistan Region Presidency building in Erbil.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.

Iraq Oil Report Attribution Policy

All sources quoted or referenced spoke to Iraq Oil Report directly and exclusively, unless stated otherwise.



Iraq Oil Report typically grants anonymity to sources that can't speak without risking their personal safety or job security.



We only publish information from anonymous sources that we independently corroborate and are important to core elements of the story.



We do not provide anonymity to sources whose purpose is to further personal or political agendas.

Iraq Oil Report Commitment to Independence

Iraq Oil Report strives to provide thoroughly vetted reporting and fair-minded analysis that enables readers to understand the dynamic events of Iraq.



To meet this goal, we always seek to gather first-hand information on the ground, verify facts from multiple angles, and solicit input from every stakeholder involved in a given story.

We view our independence as an integral piece of our competitive advantage.



Whereas many media entities in Iraq are owned or heavily influenced by political parties, Iraq Oil Report is wholly owned by several of its employees.



In a landscape that is often polarized and politicized, we are able to gather and corroborate information from an unusually wide array of sources because we can speak with all of them in good faith.

To fund this enterprise, Iraq Oil Report depends on revenue from both advertising and subscriptions.



Some of our advertisers and subscribers ‐ including companies, governments, and NGOs ‐ are also subjects of our reporting.



Consistent with journalistic best practices, Iraq Oil Report maintains a strict firewall that removes business considerations from editorial decision-making.



When we are choosing which stories to report and how to write them, our readers always come first.