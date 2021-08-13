Jordan, Egypt, Iraq sign environment cooperation agreement

2021/08/13 | 02:32 - Source: Iraq News

Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) --



12 (Petra) -- The Jordanian, Egyptian and Iraqi red crescent societies on Thursday signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in the humanitarian-environmental field based on the outcomes of a tripartite summit that brought together His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi last June in Baghdad.Under the agreement, which was initiated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the three parties will unite their humanitarian efforts to create a model for cooperation and integration in the fields of humanitarian and development work and community service.The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the three societies to address common challenges and to take advantage of available opportunities to highlight their role as a major contributor in humanitarian efforts related to the priorities stipulated in the tripartite summit declaration.The societies agreed to set priorities for cooperation in the areas of health emergencies, especially with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its social and economic impacts, and to form a technical working group that would formulate a plan for the joint training of the societies' staff and volunteers, mobilize the necessary resources for its implementation.They also agreed to formulate a unified program for the societies to enhance their capabilities with support from the Capacity Building Fund of the International Federation and other institutional development support funds, and prepare a practical program for cooperation in the areas of climate change, food security and livelihoods.



The parties also agreed to establish a joint fund, which each society contributes to equally.The agreement was signed by the President of the Jordanian Red Crescent, Mohammad Hadid, the President of the Iraqi Red Crescent, Yassin Abbas, the Executive Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent, Rami Al-Nazer and the Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for the Middle East and North Africa, Hussam Al-Sharqawi.

