Kurdistan's Unemployed Youth Blame Govt

2021/08/14 | 11:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Rudaw.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Kurdistan's unemployed youth blame the government

Jobless youth in the Kurdistan Region blame the government for their situation as unemployment and poverty have increased under an economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

