UK Fitness Providers Can Now Promote Their Accessible Classes with Parasport and TeamUp

2021/08/19 | 13:34 - Source: Iraq News

Parasport Hero Group

TeamUp Logo

Parasport Logo

To celebrate the upcoming Paralympic Games, TeamUp has partnered with Parasport to increase awareness of accessible fitness activities in the UK.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamUp, the leading fitness management software, and Parasport have partnered to invite all fitness operators to list their inclusive, accessible, and adaptive activities and opportunities on Parasport's website directory for free.



Parasport, developed by Paralympics GB in partnership with Toyota as a part of Toyota's commitment to making movement better for everyone, have launched a campaign to increase awareness of accessible fitness classes in Great Britain to celebrate the upcoming Paralympic Games on August 24, 2021.In an effort to bring a larger awareness and reach all disabled people throughout the home nations, Parasport has integrated with imin to access all-inclusive classes listed via OpenActive, a community-led initiative and database of fitness classes and activities supplied by fitness providers in exchange for free publication and exposure.



The data already provided leading up to the games has enabled Parasport to create an extensive directory of in-person, online, and local sports activities and classes, however, to achieve complete accessibility and transparency of available inclusive classes and opportunities, Parasport and TeamUp are calling all fitness providers to integrate with the software and OpenActive to list their classes and make them available in the Parasport directory for free."As an opportunity for fitness providers to increase their client list and earn free exposure for their businesses, it's even more of an opportunity to provide every fitness customer with the chance to participate in classes suited for their needs and abilities.



We're proud to support this campaign and also to help our customers expand their brilliant communities and accessible activities.



We applaud Parasport for their campaign and the real-world benefits it will bring to so many people".



Tim Green, Head of Marketing, TeamUp.To get set up and your classes listed, as a TeamUp customer you can integrate your account with OpenActive and list your classes directly within the integration.



Once integrated, your activities will be verified and automatically listed within the Parasport directory.



If you are not currently a TeamUp customer you can still list your activities and classes by signing up to OpenActive directly and following their onboarding steps.For more information or further questions about the campaign, contact our team at pr@goteamup.com.

Tim GreenTeamUp Sports+19499815515 ext.email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

August 19, 2021, 07:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release