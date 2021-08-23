Erbil Firm Wins UN Housing Contract

2021/08/23 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Erbil-based Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the post-conflict reconstruction of 21 low cost core housing units In Yathrib Sub-District, Balad district, Salah Al Din Governorate, Iraq The contract is valued at $428,835.(Source: UNGM)

