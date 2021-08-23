2021/08/23 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The US Consul General in Erbil, Robert Palladino, has recently visited higher educational facilities in the city.At Erbil Polytechnic University he met with President Dr.Kawa Sherwani and senior administrators.They discussed U.S.exchange programs, the university's progress, and areas of possible cooperation.CG Palladino also participated in a roundtable discussion […]

read more US Consul General visits Universities in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.