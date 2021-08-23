Amir, Iraqi PM discuss regional issues, trade

2021/08/23 | 08:10 - Source: Iraq News

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi at Bayan Palace yesterday.



– Amiri Diwan photo

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi to discuss regional developments.



The meeting, attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also touched upon ways of promoting trade and economic partnership and investments.

Premier Kadhemi, speaking in Baghdad before departing to Kuwait, said that his talks with Kuwaiti leaders are of utmost necessity for “drawing up a regional road map,” in the shadow of current developments.



The Iraqi premier told editors-in-chief of Kuwaiti newspapers during the Bayan visit that Iraq is in dire need of investment.



Al-Kadhemi called for streamlining of procedures to help encourage investment and the development of the country.

“We must be courageous and give the investor an opportunity.



The Kuwaiti investor is looking forward to an opportunity in Iraq as it is a fertile environment,” the Iraqi premier said.



Responding to a question from Kuwait Times about guarantees Iraq presents to the Kuwaiti Investor, especially after the obstructions Kuwaiti companies like Zain, Agility and others faced in Iraq, Al-Kadhemi said he knows the sufferings of all foreign investors in Iraq.

“There are warlords among businessmen, and there are those who want to obstruct, but this government is fighting corruption and all those who blackmail Iraqi and non-Iraqi businessmen.



The government is dealing with legislations and will not restrict the investor at a time when Iraq is in need of investment and this is not doing away with sovereignty as some claim,” explained the Iraqi premier.



He said Iraq is a fertile investment environment in real estate, industry and agriculture.

Earlier, Kadhemi was quoted by the Iraqi news agency as saying Kuwait adopts a sagacious vision at the level of foreign policy based on rich experience and good and successful initiatives.



“The agenda (of the visit) is actually open chapters from heart to heart,” he said, affirming Iraq’s keenness on maintaining Kuwait as a stable and safe country, economically, “for this is an Iraqi interest.” A stable and secure Iraq at the economic level “is also a Kuwaiti interest.” The Iraqi premier said in a statement that the visit is part of the Baghdad government’s efforts to boost cooperation and relations.



– KUNA