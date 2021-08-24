Etidal's Secretary-General Discusses Efforts to Combat Extremism in Iraq

2021/08/24 | 21:18 - Source: Iraq News

24, 2021, SPA -- Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassim Alaraji received here yesterday Secretary-General of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) Dr.



Mansour Al-Shammari, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari.The Iraqi National Security Advisor praised the development of the Saudi-Iraqi relations in all fields, and Etidal's efforts and capabilities in combating extremism.During the meeting, Etidal's Secretary-General thanked the Iraqi National Security Advisor for the warm reception, stressing that the Republic of Iraq has a rich experience combating terrorism and extremist ideology.



Secretary-General stressed that Etidal Center with all its tools and competencies is to service the State of Iraq and supports its efforts in combating the ideas and ideologies of extremist and terrorist organizations.The Head of Iraqi National Security Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi received Dr.



Al-Shammari.



During the reception, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation and coordination of issues of common interest, and ways to exchange experiences, support, and enhance them.The Secretary-General of Etidal has arrived in the Republic of Iraq on an official visit, during which he will hold a number of joint meetings and discussions in the field of combating extremist ideology.-- SPA05:59 LOCAL TIME 02:59 GMT0002

