2021/08/25 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Menzies Aviation expands MASIL joint venture with launch of passenger services at Baghdad International Airport Menzies Aviation has announced that it has expanded its joint venture with Iraqi Airways ("MASIL") to offer passenger services at Baghdad International Airport.MASIL has now assumed operational control of passenger service activities in the Nineveh terminal at Iraq's largest […]

read more Menzies expands MASIL JV at Baghdad Airport first appeared on Iraq Business News.