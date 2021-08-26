Iraq's Ministry of Electricity gets a Re-Brand


2021/08/26 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to change the name of the Ministry of Electricity to the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

A draft law enacting the change will be referred to the House of Representatives (parliament).

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

