Iraq's Ministry of Electricity gets a Re-Brand

2021/08/26 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to change the name of the Ministry of Electricity to the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.A draft law enacting the change will be referred to the House of Representatives (parliament).(Source: Govt of Iraq)

