Iraq's Ministry of Electricity gets a Re-Brand

2021/08/26 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to change the name of the Ministry of Electricity to the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.
A draft law enacting the change will be referred to the House of Representatives (parliament).
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
