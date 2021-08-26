Iraqi Cabinet approves BP Plan to spin off Rumaila

2021/08/26 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has approved a plan to restructure the ownership of the giant Rumaila oilfield.The field will be taken over by the newly-created Basra Energy Company (BEC), which in turn will be owned by BP and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).According to a statement from the Ministry of […]

