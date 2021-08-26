PowerChina to Develop 2GW of Solar Power in Iraq

2021/08/26 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has signed an "agreement of principles" with state-owned PowerChina (Power Construction Corporation of China) to build a 2,000-MW solar power station.The Director General of the Investments and Contracts Department at the Ministry of Electricity, Mrs.Maha Hamoudi Abdul-Jabbar, signed on behalf of the Iraqi side, while the Deputy General Manager […]

